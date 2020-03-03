MANILA, Philippines – A vehicle carrying actress Kim Chiu was reportedly shot at by unidentified gunmen Wednesday morning, March 4. The actress and her companions were unharmed.

The incident happened at the corner of Katipunan Avenue and CP Garcia Avenue in Quezon City, at around 6:15 am. According to a police report, the two gunmen were onboard a motorcycle and fired 6 shots into Chiu's vehicle. The suspects then fled towards Katipunan Avenue.

In a phone interview on ABS-CBN's Umagang Kay Ganda, Chiu's driver Wilfredo Taperla said that at first, they didn't know that they were already being shot at. He said all 3 passengers, including himself, are fine. Chiu and her assistant pushed through with her scheduled taping.

Chiu is one of the network's biggest stars. The 29-year-old first rose to fame as a housemate of the first Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition. She currently stars in the drama series Love Thy Woman. – Rappler.com