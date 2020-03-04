MANILA, Philippines – After Kim Chiu’s van was shot by unidentified gunmen in Quezon City Wednesday morning, March 4, the actress took to Instagram to speak up about the incident, reassuring everyone that she and everyone else in the van are safe.

In an Instagram post, Kim shared photos of the shooting's after-math. She thanked everyone who had been texting and calling, saying that it "means a lot."

"Papa Jesus protected us. I dont have an idea what really happened, mistaken identity? I guess?? Napag tripan?.. This is a bad joke," she added.

According to Kim, she was on her way to taping at 6 am, asleep in her van, when she heard several gunshots ("8 to be exact"). She woke up in a shock and asked her driver what happened.

"I saw this bullet on the windshield where my head was laying, “buti nakahiga ako.” Pano kung tinuloy ko magbasa ng script?... I was so scared, I don't know what to feel right now. Wala naman akong kaaway or ka atraso. Why me?" Kim said.

"Kung sino man ang gumawa nito Diyos na ang bahala sa inyo dalawa. Sana tininignan nyo muna ang plate number bago nyo paulanan ng bala yung kotse ko but at the end of the day inisip ko nalang walang nasaktan sa amin (Whoever did this, it's up to God what will happen to you both. I hope you checked the plate number first before shooting bullets at my car, but at the end of the day, I just think about how no one was hurt)," she added.

"God protected us. Salamat po." – Rappler.com