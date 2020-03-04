MANILA, Philippines – Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman married longtime boyfriend Ian Garton in New Zealand on Tuesday, March 3.

"Mr and Mrs Ian Garton," Karen captioned a photo she posted on Wednesday, March 4.

Karen, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2018, announced her engagement to Ian in June of that year.

She went on to represent the Philippines at the Miss Intercontinental pageant held in Manila in January 2019, becoming the first Filipina candidate to win the title. – Rappler.com