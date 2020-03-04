MANILA, Philippines – Only a few days before its original schedule, the upcoming Wanderland Music and Arts Festival 2020 has been postponed to a later date, as organizers comply with a directive from the local government of Muntinlupa, where the event was set to be held.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday, March 4, the festival organizers said that despite their team’s best efforts to implemement health & safety measures, “we are left with no choice but to reschedule Wanderland 2020 to a later date.”

“With our goal to give you the best Wanderland experience this year, your health & safety remain to be our top priority,” they said.

Details on refunds and rescheduling dates will be announced soon, they said.

The festival has dealt with a series of line-up changes in recent weeks as several international artists canceled or postponed their trips to Asia in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of March 4, the Philippines has counted 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 2 recoveries and 1 death.

The festival was scheduled to run from March 7 to 8 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Alabang. – Rappler.com