MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Lahbati flew to Siargao with some close friends and her future in-laws on Monday, March 2 to celebrate her last days as a single woman.

Some of the guests included actresses Maja Salvador, Janine Gutierrez, Ruffa Gutierrez, photographer BJ Pascual, Raymond Gutierrez, Mikaela Lagdameo, Maggie Wilson, among others.

Sarah and Richard announced that they'd tie the knot in March.

The couple got engaged back in 2017 and confirmed the news during the premiere of the 5th season of the reality show, It Takes Gutz to be a Gutierrez.

Sarah and Richard have two kids, Zion and Kai. – Rappler.com