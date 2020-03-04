MANILA, Philippines – Photographer Pat Dy released the prenup photos of Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati, who are set to tie the knot next week.

The photos were taken in El Nido, Palawan. Some of the photos featured underwater scenes.

"I've had a lot of requests for underwater shots over the years. The only successful one I posted , as you all saw was the one last year. I didn't think I could shoot another amazing set until I got to shoot Richard and Sarah's engagement photos. As the fashion saying goes ....Don't do any shoot just for the sake of concept especially if your subjects looks awkward. Even from the slightest expression can make or break a campaign," Pat said. ⠀

"But when Richard and Sarah, free dived, got bitten by small jellyfishes, swallowed water and catered to every request Bob Nicolas and I asked. I knew right away the shoot was going to be an epic engagement shoot," Pat added.

A few shots were also taken at the beach, where another photographer, Caliber King, also took photographs.

Sarah and Richard got engaged in 2017. The couple, who have two kids – Zion and Kai – confirmed last October they would be getting married this March.

Sarah and a group of friends celebrated her last days as a single woman with a bachelorette party in Siargao. – Rappler.com