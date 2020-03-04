MANILA, Philippines – One of Instagram’s most influential kids Scarlet Snow Belo turned 5 on March 3, leaving her 4 million followers – and her dad Hayden Kho – a little nostalgic.

On his own Instagram, Hayden posted a birthday message for his mini-me, saying “How fast time flies. You were so tiny when I first held you in my arms, but look at you now– so tall and so strong.”

He said he was initially worried when Scarlet, his only child, was born because he didn’t know how to be a father. “But I swore I’d be the best one for you,” he said.

“Because of you, I shaped up. I became more circumspect about my words and actions, knowing that you’re always listening, always watching,” he said. “I became more faithful, more prayerful. It’s amazing how God used you to prepare me for you.” (WATCH: Scarlet Snow Belo’s 5 cutest videos)

“You’re an angel, my love. We love you so much. Thank you for bringing us joy and teaching us how to love more selflessly,” he continued.

“Remember that Daddy and Mommy will always be your ‘kakampi.’ You can trust that we will be here for you to help you reach your dreams, and we will also be here during the many times that you might stumble,” he said, ending with wishing her a happy birthday.

Scarlet, born in 2015, is Hayden’s daughter with his wife, celebrity dermatologist Vicki Belo. Scarlet has two older siblings, Cristalle Belo and Quark Henares, Vicki’s children from her first marriage to businessman Atom Henares. – Rappler.com