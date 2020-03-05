MANILA, Philippines – Netflix on Thursday, March 5, released a curated selection of series, documentaries, and films chosen by female creators.

The selection called Because She Watched, done in partnership with UN Women, is part of the platform’s celebration of International Women’s Day.

“This collaboration is about taking on the challenge of telling women’s stories and showing women in all their diversity. It’s about making visible the invisible, and proving that only by fully representing and including women on screen, behind-the-camera and in our narratives overall, society will truly flourish,” said Anita Bhatia, UN Women Deputy Executive Director.

The list will be available the entire year.

Here’s the list of series and films in the collection:

Alejandra Azcárate (Colombia) - Vis a Vis Alice Wu (United States) - Frances Ha Andrea Barata Ribeiro (Brazil) - Sex Education Anna Winger (Germany) - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Ava DuVernay (United States) - A Wrinkle in Time Barbara Lopez (Mexico) - Scandal Beren Saat (Turkey) - Bird Box Bruna Mascarenhas (Brazil) - Quien Te Cantará Cecilia Suárez (Mexico) - Marriage Story Chris Nee (United States) - Orange is the New Black Christian Serratos (United States) - The Goop Lab Cindy Bishop (Thailand) - Anne with an E Elena Fortes (Mexico) - Atlantique Esther Acebo (Spain) - Chef's Table: Bo Songvisava Fadily Camara (France) - How to Get Away with Murder Fanny Herrero (France) - Je Parle Toute Seule Fatimah Abu Bakar (Malaysia) - Babies Francesca Comencini (Italy) - What Happened, Miss Simone? Giovanna Ewbank (Brazil) - The Most Beautiful Thing Hanna Ardéhn (Sweden) - Silence of the Lambs Hazar Erguclu (Turkey) - House of Cards Hend Sabry (Egypt) - Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold Ida Elise Broch (Norway) - RuPaul's Drag Race Janet Mock (United States) - Paris Is Burning Joyce Cheng (Hong Kong) - Queer Eye Juliana Vicente (Brazil) - When They See Us Kemi Adetiba (Nigeria) - King of Boys Kiara Advani (India) - Lust Stories Lali Espósito (Argentina) - Notting Hill Lana Condor (United States) - Grace and Frankie Lauren Morelli (United States) - Julie & Julia Laurie Nunn (England) - The Keepers Laverne Cox (United States) - A Call to Courage Liz Garbus (United States) - She's Gotta Have It Logan Browning (United States) - Someone Great Lynn Fainchtein (Mexico) - 2001: Space Odyssey Marcela Benjumea (Colombia) - Dead to Me Mercedes Morán (Argentina) - Aquarius Mika Ninagawa (Japan) - In the Realm of the Senses Millie Bobby Brown (United Kingdom) - Miss Americana Mina El Hammani (Spain) - ¿Qué Co#o Está Pasando? Mindy Kaling (United States) - Chewing Gum Mira Lesmana (Indonesia) - ROMA Mithila Palkar (India) - Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette Nahnatchka Khan (United States) - Young Adult Ngô Thanh Vân (Vietnam) - Wonder Woman Nosipho Dumisa (South Africa) - Gravity Pathy Dejesus (Brazil) - Raising Dion Paulina Garcia (Chile) - Deux Jours, Une Nuit Petra Costa (Brazil) - Feminists: What Were They Thinking? Salma Hayek (Mexico) - Unbelievable Sandi Tan (Singapore) - Russian Doll Shefali Shah (India) - Delhi Crime Sophia Loren (Italy) - The Crown Yalitza Aparicio (Mexico) - Knock Down the House

– Rappler.com