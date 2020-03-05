MANILA, Philippines – Katy Perry is pregnant. The singer showed a growing baby bump in the music video for her latest single "Never Worn White," which was posted online Thursday, March 5.

This would be Katy's first child with fiance, actor Orlando Bloom. During a live chat on Instagram after the premiere of the video, she shared that it was "probably the longest secret" she's kept.

She tweeted: "Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore. Or carry around a big purse lol."

She is expected to give birth sometime in the summer. Katy also hinted that she is finishing an upcoming album.

Katy and Orlando announced their engagement last February 2019. Orlando has a son with former wife Miranda Kerr. – Rappler.com