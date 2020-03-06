MANILA, Philippines – Pia Wurtzbach shared for the first time about her reported new romance, months after her breakup with racecar driver Marlon Stockinger. (READ: Pia Wurtzbach and Marlon Stockinger: A timeline)

In an interview with Mega magazine, where she is March cover girl, Pia did not name the new guy but said that she could be herself around this person.

“I’m happy, I’m inspired, I feel very empowered. I feel like I can be myself and I don’t have to water myself down," she said.

"I can be my full self. I can be my full Pia, 100% empowered Pia, fight mode all the time; I can be the alpha that I am, all the time. I don’t have to filter myself for anyone anymore.”

She has been linked to Jeremy Jauncey, travel editor-at-large for Asia's Tatler and CEO of the travel agency Beautiful Destinations. Jeremy also caught Filipinos' attention when he appeared in a campaign for Bench.

Rumors of romance between the two have been circulating on social media when eagle-eyed fans noticed that some of their posts in Indonesia early this year were similar. – Rappler.com