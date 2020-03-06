MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff introduced their newborn daughter to their followers and revealed her name: Dahlia Amélie.

Interestingly enough, Anne's showbiz breakthrough was when she played the role of Princess Dahlia in the 1997 fantasy film Magic Kingdom: Ang Alamat ng Damortis.

On Instagram on Friday, March 6, the couple simultaneously posted partial photos of Dahlia on their respective accounts.

Posting a photo of Dahlia’s hand wrapped around her thumb, Anne wrote: “Never knew I could love someone so much.... So much that it hurts in a good way.... It’s an unexplainable kind of love. The kind I’ve never felt before. It’s so overwhelming and fills your heart to the brim with pure happiness.”

“I will always be here to love, protect, guide and hold her little hand every step of the way…even when that little hand isn’t so little anymore,” Anne said.

On his own Instagram, Erwan posted a photo of his daughter’s tiny feet, saying “I never knew that my heart could grow so quickly in one day. I also had no idea that I could fall even more in love with my wife. Anne was so impressive throughout her pregnancy and labor and I will forever be in her debt,” he said.

“P.S her name is Dahlia Amélie, in case some reporter decides to ‘break the news’ again,” he added. “P.P.S hug your mothers.” He also added the hashtag “#girldad” at the end of his post.

Anne gave birth to their daughter on March 2 in Australia. She is the couple’s first child. Anne and Erwan married in November 2017. – Rappler.com