MANILA, Philippines – The award for best stan moment goes to Hawaii-based Filipino YouTube beauty vlogger Bretman Rock, who met the one and only Rihanna at a Fenty Beauty event in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday, March 5.

Very much starstruck (and rightfully so), the 21-year-old online star couldn't contain himself online (no shame), posting clips of the iconic moment he met his idol, who was launching a new collection of blush and bronzers that day.

"I love this woman soo fucking much @badgalriri. Thank you for having me @fentybeauty. I touched her knees and it was awesome," Bretman wrote on Instagram, sharing a literally "cheeky" moment between him and RiRi caught on cam.

The second clip showed Rihanna and Bretman working a power pose, with Bretman squatting behind her.

On Twitter, Bretman unapologetically continued to gush about the experience.

“Okay the first pic…. is a serve,” Bretman wrote, sharing a photo of the pose caught on cam.

Okay the first pic.... is a serve the second pic why am I just realizing she sat on me... RIH SAT ON ME BITCH pic.twitter.com/m71eaLZKig — Bretman Rock (@bretmanrock) March 6, 2020

“The second pic.. why am I just realizing she sat on me… RIH SAT ON ME B*TCH," he added.

"No offense but I just felt Rihanna’s knees," he Tweeted, followed by an "AHHHHH Rihanna just told me to shut the fuck up... im never talking again," Tweet.

No offense but I just felt Rihanna’s knees — Bretman Rock (@bretmanrock) March 5, 2020

AHHHHH Rihanna just told me to shut the fuck up... im@never talking again — Bretman Rock (@bretmanrock) March 5, 2020

Bretman still isn't over it, and we can't blame him – we don't think we'd ever be, either. – Rappler.com