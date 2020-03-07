MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach sat as one of the judges of Puteri Indonesia on Friday, March 6.

The crowd gave her big round of applause when her name was mentioned, along with other members of the panel.

She also shared photos with some of the reigning queens in attendance including Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa.

Aside from attending Puteri Indonesia, Pia also attending events for her work as goodwill ambassador for UNAIDS.

Ayu Maulida won the title of Puteri Indonesia 2020 and will represent the country in the Miss Universe 2020 pageant scheduled sometime end of the year. – Rappler.com