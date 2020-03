This is a developing story. Please refresh for update

PARIS, France – Swedish-born actor Max von Sydow, who starred in several films by Ingmar Bergman and later appeared in major Hollywood productions, has died in France at the age of 90, his wife said.

"It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow" on Sunday, the statement sent to AFP said. – Rappler.com