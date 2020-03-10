MANILA, Philippines – TV giant ABS-CBN will temporarily stop accepting studio audiences for its shows as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

ABS-CBN made the announcement on Tuesday, March 10, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency as officials announced new cases of the virus, including the first case of local transmission in the Philippines. By late Monday, March 9, the number of diagnosed cases in the Philippines had risen to 24.

"The safety and well-being of our studio audience, artists, crew, and production teams are of utmost importance to us and we are taking this option for their protection. We feel that it is our shared responsibility to help in preventing the spread of the COVID-19," ABS-CBN said in a statement to media.

Those affected by ABS-CBN's decision include It's Showtime, ASAP Natin ‘To, Magandang Buhay, Banana Sundae, and I Can See Your Voice. All of the shows feature a studio audience for tapings and live broadcasts.

On March 9, Eat Bulaga, which airs on GMA 7, announced that it would no longer be admitting a live studio audience, also in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. – Rappler.com