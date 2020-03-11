MANILA, Philippines – Actor Richard Gutierrez and model Sarah Lahbati are getting married on Saturday afternoon, March 14 – almost 3 years after their engagement in 2017.

The hype is real for the much-awaited wedding of the long-time couple – so what can we onlookers expect from the grand occasion?

The wedding is happening in Metro Manila, after the couple decided against their original plan of holding a destination wedding.

“We realized we all want our family, friends and loved ones to be there," Sarah said, according to a Philippine Star report.

The wedding was booked specifically in March, because it's same month of their engagement and the birth month of their second child, Kai.

She also said that the wedding would most likely adopt an "old-school romance" theme, filled with flowers. Her wedding gown was made in Europe, which she picked up herself in November 2019.

In a GMA Entertainment report, a photo of the wedding invite revealed the bride-to-be's star-studded entourage, which included actresses Yassi Pressman, Coleen Garcia-Crawford, Bella Padilla, Janine Gutierrez, model Mikaela Martinez, and fashion designer Boom Sason.

The groom's entourage had Tonton Gutierrez, Monching Gutierrez, and businessman Sean Fariñas on the list.

The couple's secondary sponsors include Aga and Charlene Muhlach, Robin and Mariel Padilla, Vice Ganda, and Angel Locsin.

The ceremony's coin bearer will be Richard and Sarah's 5-year-old son Zion, while one-year-old Kai will walk down the aisle as ring bearer.

Their high-profile list of 50 principal sponsors included several government officials, like President Rodrigo Duterte, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo, former presidents Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Joseph Estrada, Senate President Tito Sotto, Senator Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao, Senator Bato dela Rosa, Senator Cynthia Villar, Narvacan Mayor Chavit Singson, and Ormoc Mayor Richard Gomez and wife Ormoc Representative Lucy Torres-Gomez.

ABS-CBN executives Carlo Katigbak, Charo Santos, and Cory Vidanes were also on the list, as well as GMA Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, VIVA chairman Vicente del Rosario Jr., Megaworld's Kevin Tan, and BENCH owner Ben Chan.

In January 2020, Sarah held a dreamy bridal shower at Vivere Hotel. A week later, she took her girl friends to Hong Kong for a bachelorette party. In March, Sarah flew to the island of Siargao with a few celebrity friends for another last-minute bachelorette party.

In the same week, the couple shared pre-nup photos taken by photographer Pat Dy at El Nido, Palawan. – Rappler.com