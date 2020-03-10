MANILA, Philippines – The father of Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon died on Monday, March 9 from cardiac arrest, according to a Soompi report.

March 9 is the birth date of the K-pop star, who turned 31 years old.

The group's entertainment agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed the news in a statement. They also explained why Taeyeon’s new single "Happy," along with its music video, wouldn’t be pushing through with its March 10 release.

"We ask fans who were waiting for the new release for their understanding, and we will provide an announcement later regarding the plans for the song’s release," SM Entertainment said.

"Taeyeon is setting up his funeral with her family. The funeral will be held quietly within the family. May he rest in peace. Please send Taeyeon warm words of consolation," they added.

Taeyeon rose to stardom in 2007 as a member of South Korean girl group Girls' Generation. – Rappler.com