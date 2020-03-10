MANILA, Philippines – Actress Kathryn Bernardo celebrated a milestone on Instagram – the ground breaking of her new dream home.

On Monday, March 9, the 23-year-old Kapamilya star shared photos of an empty lot overlooking a stunning view, alongside partner Daniel Padilla, her parents, and family members, posing with hard hats and shovels. Kathryn's pet golden retriever Cloud was in on the fun, too.

"March 9, 2020. Day 1. Ground breaking of our new home," she wrote.



"The construction of our dream home has officially begun. I still can’t believe it’s finally happening after 3 years of planning," she added.

In a July 2019 interview with ABS-CBN, Kathryn expressed her and her mother's long-time dream of building a dream home for the family.

"Pero hindi kasi joke ang gagastusin, tapos ang daming priorities. ... So sabi namin baka next year. Tapos patagal na siya ng patagal bago masimulan. So last week, sinurprise namin si Papa na doon lang namin ipinakita na may nabili kaming lote. So first time niya. Maganda po ang lote. (The amount to spend for it is not funny, and I had so many priorities. So, my mom and I said maybe next year. But we ended up procrastinating longer before actually starting it. So last week, we surprised Papa with the lot after buying it. It was his first time to see it. It's a nice lot)," Kathryn said. – Rappler.com