MANILA, Philippines – Julia Barretto celebrated her 23rd birthday on Tuesday, March 10 and shared a photo of herself posing topless, back turned against the camera and arms covering her upper body.

"In this chapter in my life, I am FREE. Free to speak. Free to act. Free to feel. Free to love. Because this time, I am choosing ME," she wrote.

Some of her friends, including actresses Sarah Lahbati, Alex Gonzaga, and Jessy Mendiola greeted her on her special day.

Julia, who recently starred on the iWant series I Am U, had made headlines in 2019 after she was dragged into the messy breakup of Gerald Anderson and Bea Alonzo. Gerald has insisted that Julia had nothing to do with the breakup.

She also split from her tandem with Joshua Garcia. (READ: Joshua Garcia is Julia Barretto's 'familiar place' as 'Block Z' promos begin

Julia is set to star in another TV series this year. – Rappler.com