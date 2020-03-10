MANILA, Philippines – Eat Bulaga went live without an audience on Tuesday, March 10, following its announcement that it will not allow a live studio audience for the time being due to the rise of novel coronavirus cases in the Philippines.

During the opening of the show which was streamed on Facebook, the hosts reminded their viewers to keep safe and wash their hands, and to stay healthy by boosting their immune system.

The hosts were also seen walking around the empty audience area.

Allan K, Pia Guanio, and the rest of the hosts assured fans that even if they do not have any audience, they will continue to entertain the viewers.

While there was no audience in the studio, the other hosts were allowed to visit a barangay as part of the Sugod Bahay segment.

Eat Bulaga was the first show to announce it would not have a studio audience amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, ABS-CBN also announced it will suspend allowing studio audiences for shows such as ASAP and It's Showtime.

As of Tuesday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines stands at 33. – Rappler.com