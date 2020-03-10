MANILA, Philippines – Pokwang took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 10, to mourn her friend and fellow comedian Chokoleit, one year after his passing.

"One year today, one year mo na akong pinapaiyak lagi at nalulungkot kapag naaalala ko wala na pala akong tagapagpasaya at tagapunas ng luha ko," she said.

(One year today, I've been crying over you for a year, and feeling sad whenever I remember that I've lost someone who makes me happy and wipes away my tears.)

"One year na pala akong biglang tatawa kapag naalala namin bigla ang kabaliwan mo. Nag-iisa ka talaga, Chokie, ikaw lang 'yan lang eh. Kagaya ng pinangako ko, hindi ka mawawala sa mga dasal ko araw-araw 'yan," she continued.

(It's been one year of laughing all of a sudden whenever we remember your craziness. There's no one like you, Chokie. Like I promised, you'll never leave my prayers, every single day.)

"I love you friend.... We miss you," she said.

Chokoleit, Jonathan Aguilar Garcia in real life, died on March 9, 2019 at age 46, after performing at an event in Abra.

He was best known for his role as Pearly Shell in the ABS-CBN fantasy series Marina. He last appeared in the film Fantastica, which premiered at the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival. – Rappler.com