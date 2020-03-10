MANILA, Philippines – Paulina Sotto-Llanes, daughter of Vic Sotto announced on Tuesday, March 10 that she is pregnant.

Posting a photo of her in a bikini and growing baby bump on Instagram, the visual artist wrote: "Happy to announce that with Jed’s help, I am in the process of growing a tiny human!"

This is the first child for Paulina and Jed who got married in 2017. Paulina is Vic's daughter with Angela Luz. She is the granddaughter of National Artist Arturo Luz and also does abstract art. – Rappler.com