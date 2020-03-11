MANILA, Philippines – One week after the vehicle she was in was shot at, Kim Chiu took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 11, to talk about the incident that almost ended her life.

"That day made me realize life is really short, life is very precious and most of all felt God’s presence he protected me, my PA and my driver. None of us was hurt. He is really powerful amongst us all," Kim said.

"I must say it was a miracle. I could not explain the feeling but I know he was with us and so our guardian angels."

She thanked the bosses of ABS-CBN, Star Magic, her sister, and one of her friends who checked on her and helped her to talk with lawyers over incident. (READ: Celebs send love, netizens express admiration for Kim Chiu after shooting incident)

"So many people helped me get through this I am blessed to be surrounded with these kind of people they don't have to do this. Ang dami na nilang pinoroblema (They have so many problems) but still they insisted to help me. Now everything is slowly unfolding and I am glad that I am alive despite........ I realized a lot of things, you discover people who are willing to help, people who care for you and people who just wants to bring you down." (READ: 'Diyos na lang ang bahala’: Kim Chiu recalls car shooting incident)

Kim, her personal assistant, and driver were on their way to a location shoot for her show Love Thy Woman when undentified gunmen fired the car they were riding on in Quezon City. The actress, her assistant, and driver were unharmed. (READ: Kim Chiu on van shooting: ‘I was so scared. Why me?’)

ABS-CBN condemned the incident and said they are working with the authorities to resolve the case.

Kim is among ABS-CBN's biggest stars. She rose to fame after winning in the first Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition. She has since starred in several movies and projects, including the afternoon show Love Thy Woman. – Rappler.com