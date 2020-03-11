MANILA, Philippines – Marjorie Barretto said she was proud of her daughter Julia, as she turned 23 on Tuesday, March 10. The celebrity mom talked about all the struggles Julia's been through the past year.

On Instagram, Marjorie said: "You have grown so much the past year. I learned so much about you and the person you have become, just by witnessing you overcome trials and judgements, pain of losing a loved one (Pikey) with so much strength and grace."

Pikey is Miguel Barretto, Marjorie's dad and Julia's grandfather who died last year.

Marjorie added: "You shut off from the outside world, worked harder than ever, focused on the goal, stayed close to me and your siblings, chose your battles and became wiser in choosing your circle of friends. You are STRONG, BRAVE, DETERMINED, HARDWORKING, PRAYERFUL, GENEROUS, LOVING and KIND and so ready to take on the world. I am blessed to have you as a daughter.

"Thank you for loving me so much. May you always continue to find comfort in the arms of our family. God bless you more this year, Jul. Your siblings and i are so PROUD of you!"

Julia found herself in a number of controversies last year. She was accused of being the third party in the messy breakup of Gerald Anderson and Bea Alonzo, separated from her loveteam and boyfriend Joshua Garcia, and was dragged into a long-running spat between her mom Marjorie and estranged aunts Claudine and Gretchen. (TIMELINE: The Barretto family feud)

Julia recently starred on the iWant series I Am U. – Rappler.com