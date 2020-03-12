MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli continue to enjoy their newlywed bliss, gushing over each other before getting facials.

In a video posted by the Belo Medical Group Instagram, Matteo introduced Sarah as “my beautiful wife,” while Sarah giggled as she introduced Matteo as “my handsome and beautiful husband,” as the two waited to get their respective treatments at the Belo clinic in BGC.

The two also wished a happy birthday to their fellow Belo endorser Julia Barretto, who turned 23 on March 10, but Matteo added: “Sorry, Sarah’s the most beautiful.”

Sarah and Matteo married on February 20, 2020, in a private ceremony at Victory Church in Taguig. News of their marriage first broke when Geronimo family bodyguard Jerry Tamara went to the police, claiming that Matteo had punched him after an incident with the couple and Sarah’s mother Divine Geronimo at the reception, held at a restaurant in a posh Taguig City hotel.

The bodyguard has since received P200,000 as part of an out-of-court settlement. – Rappler.com