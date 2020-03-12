MANILA, Philippines – The grand wedding of Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati scheduled for March 14 has been postponed due to the coronavirus threat.

Both Richard and Sarah made the announcement on their social media accounts Thursday, March 12.

"As much as we want to celebrate our love with our family and friends, in light of the recent situation we have decided to postpone our wedding as we do not want to put anyone at risk. Thank you so much to those who flew in and to everyone who worked so hard for our special day. We only wish good health for everyone and we hope to celebrate with you as soon as things get better. Much love Richard and Sarah."

Prior to the announcement, Sarah threw two bachelorette parties and a bridal shower.

The couple shared pre-nup photos taken by photographer Pat Dy at El Nido, Palawan last March 4.

The wedding was expected to be a star-studded event as the couple's principal sponsors include no less than President Rodrigo Duterte and executives from media giants ABS-CBN and GMA 7.

The couple announced in October 2019 that they were set to marry in March 2020 following their engagement in 2017. – Rappler.com