MANILA, Philippines – British actress Kate Beckinsale said that she felt a huge sense of relief after Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in jail for for rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein's jail sentence capped a sensational downfall for the once-powerful 67-year-old, happening almost 3 years after allegations against him ignited the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct, made him a pariah, and ended his career.

"Hearing that he has gone to prison for 23 years is a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behavior in this and any other industry," the Underworld actress wrote on Instagram Thursday, March 12.

"Having said that, the crimes that are not crimes, the inhumane bullying and sick covert abuse for which there is STILL no recourse no matter who you tell (and I did tell), these too need to go. I hope and pray that we as an industry can start to actually outlaw all abuses of power and expose them and eliminate them, for all genders, forever," Kate added.

Beckinsale shared that back in 2001, the disgraced movie producer insisted on having a movie premiere of Serendipity a month after the 9/11 attacks. She said a lot of them in the cast felt it was not correct to do a premiere but Weinstein still went ahead.

She then narrated how Weinstein had called after the premiere to go to his home and bring her daughter so their kids could play.

"I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said, 'No, you wait here.' The minute the door closed he started screaming 'You stupid fucking CUNT, you CUNT, you ruined my premiere.' I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake. He said, 'If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass, you shake your tits you, do not go down it looking like a fucking lesbian you stupid fucking cunt,'" Kate recalled.

Beckinsale had worn a white suit and tie during the premiere night of the film, which she shared with the post.

"The shock made me burst into tears. I tried to say, 'Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives, none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party.' He said, 'I don’t care – it’s my f*king premiere and if I want pussy on the red carpet that’s what I get,'" she said.

Beckinsale said that she managed to get her daughter out after the confrontation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Mar 11, 2020 at 7:45pm PDT

Nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, have come forward alleging 40 years of vile predatory behavior by the Oscar-winning producer of Shakespeare in Love and numerous other critical and box office hits. – Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com