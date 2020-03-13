MANILA, Philippines – The Rest Is Noise (TRIN) is postponing their fifth anniversary gig that would have seen bands Pedicab, Dicta License, and Orange and Lemons playing special long sets of their debut albums.

In a statement on Friday, March 13, TRIN said, "In accordance with the latest Philippine Inter-Agency Task Force Resolution No.11 raising the Code Alert System to Sub-Level Two, we are postponing The Rest Is Noise 5th Anniversary Show to a later date this year."

"The rescheduled date will be determined upon reassessment of the COVID-19 situation," the statement added.

Those who are seeking refunds for previously purchased tickets can email tickets@therestisnoiseph.com, though ticketholders can choose to hold on to their tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled show.

TRIN's fifth anniversary gig was set to be held on April 4 at 123 Block on Pioneer Street in Mandaluyong. Headlined by Pedicab, Dicta License, and Orange and Lemons, the show was meant to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the bands' debut albums Tugish Takish, Paghilom, and Strike Whilst The Iron Is Hot.

The lineup also included Filipino acts such as Ang Bandang Shirley, NINNO, She's Only Sixteen, Teya Logos, and tide/edit, as well as Singaporean band M1LDL1FE.

The event's postponement comes a day after President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila will be placed on precautionary lockdown from March 15, suspending public gatherings and domestic travel to and from Manila until April 14.

As of Friday, the Department of Health recorded 52 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 5 deaths.

The global death toll has reached over 4,900, with 3,169 of the fatalities in China. The number of cases worldwide has risen to 131,460, with 80,793 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to 116 countries. – Rappler.com