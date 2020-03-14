MANILA, Philippines – Movie studios announced that they will suspend shooting movies scheduled March 15 onwards after the government's announcement of a community quarantine in Metro Manila due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

On Instagram, Regal Entertainment Inc producer Roselle Monteverde posted the guidelines from the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

"On behalf of Regal, sadly, we need to postpone all scheduled shootings from March 15 until situation permits or until community quarantine ends or gets lifted. Stay safe everyone."

ABS-CBN Films which includes Star Cinema, Black Sheep, Cinebro, and Cinema One Originals also halted their shootings.

"The welfare of our staff, artists, their families and the general public is our foremost concern. Stay healthy and be safe everyone."

Reality Entertainment also announced it will suspend its movie shootings.

On Thursday, March 12, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila will be on lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

TV networks ABS-CBN and GMA 7 have announced that they will be suspending the production of their live shows and teleseryes.

Duterte had earlier declared a state of public health emergency after health officials announced more confirmed coronavirus cases, including the first case of local transmission in the Philippines.

The Philippines has recorded at least 64 confirmed coronavirus cases as of March 13. Six people have died. (READ: Philippines records 6th coronavirus death)

On Saturday, it was announced that Metro Manila will be placed under curfew from 8 pm to 5 am beginning Sunday, March 15 to coincide with the lockdown. The Metro Manila mayors have also been asked to close establishments such as malls to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. – Rappler.com