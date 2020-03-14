MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN on Saturday, March 14, announced a new lineup for its primetime block after deciding to stop the taping of all its teleseryes. The announcements were made in compliance with government guidelines for a Metro Manila lockdown to manage the coronavirus outbreak.

"Starting 16 March 2020, we are bringing back our classic teleseryes and airing iWant original series in lieu of our current primetime shows," the media giant said in a statement.

Here's the list of programs that will temporarily replace the shows in the primetime lineup:

Pamilya Ko will be replaced by the heartwarming series 100 Days to Heaven starring Coney Reyes, Jodi Sta. Maria, and Xyriel Manabat.

FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano will be replaced by the phenomenal inspirational series May Bukas Pa starring Zaijian Jaranilla.

Make It With You will be replaced by the hit romantic series On The Wings of Love featuring Nadine Lustre and James Reid.

A Soldier’s Heart will be replaced by the mystery thriller I Am U, an iWant original series topbilled by Julia Barretto, from March 16 to 20.

"We assure our viewers that the changes are only temporary. We will resume our regular programming when conditions improve and the safety and welfare of our people will not be compromised," ABS-CBN added.

Primetime TV series in the Philippines, typically called "teleseryes," are usually filmed as the series progresses. Sometimes, that means the taping for an episode is done just a day – and sometimes hours – before an episode airs on television.

Metro Manila will be on lockdown beginning March 15, as part of government's response to the global pandemic. The lockdown includes the restriction of movement, including the restriction of inbound and outbound domestic travel to Metro Manila, with some exemptions. Government has also discouraged or banned huge gatherings. Local government units in the megacity are expected to impose curfews in their respective areas.

ABS-CBN and its rival, GMA 7, had earlier announced a temporary stop to the admission of live studio audiences for several of its shows. – Rappler.com