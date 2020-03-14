MANILA, Philippines – K-pop star Wonho has been cleared of all allegations of drug use following a police investigation, his former agency, Starship Entertainment said.

An investigation was opened in October 2019, after accusations came to light on social media claiming that the singer – a member of the K-pop boy band Monsta X – had used marijuana in 2013. Wonho left Monsta X on October 31, 2019, following the accusations.

In a statement released on March 14 and published on Soompi, Starship Entertainment said that the Seoul Metropolitan Police team concluded their probe into the allegations on March 10 and "Wonho has been cleared of all charges related to the case."

Starship Entertainment said that "Wonho was fully cooperative in all stages of the investigation, including the scientific examinations carried out by the investigative body."

"The team carried out a broad investigation over the past five months, but did not find any suspicious activity, and the case surrounding Wonho was closed on March 10," they said.

While it is unclear if Wonho will rejoin Monsta X, Starship Entertainment said: "We will give Wonho our full support so that he can continue down the path he desires in the future." – Rappler.com