MANILA, Philippines – After postponing their grand wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati married in a simple ceremony with their families as witnesses on Saturday, March 14.

Richard wore a suit by Joey Samson. Sarah looked regal in a white dress by Mark Bumgarner with the help of her glam team led by Jelly Eugenio, Paul Nebres, and Mimi Qiu.

On Instagram, the couple shared photos with the message: "I have you and it’s enough. It’s everything. Thank you, Lord for today. The gathering to celebrate with our loved ones will have to wait because we care more about everyone’s safety and health.

"Lord, heal the world... Let’s spread love and kindness. Stay safe, everyone!!! #thistooshallpass Sending love and light to all #MrAndMrsGutz"

The couple thanked their team despite the last minute decisions they made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Lahbati (@sarahlahbati) on Mar 14, 2020 at 6:02am PDT

In an Instagram post, Richard's twin brother Raymond said that the ceremony "was not the original plan, but made it more meaningful." He also said that less than 20 guests got to witness the ceremony.

The grand wedding was expected to be a star-studded event as the couple's principal sponsors include no less than President Rodrigo Duterte and executives from media giants ABS-CBN and GMA 7.

The couple announced in October 2019 that they were set to marry in March 2020 following their engagement in 2017. – Rappler.com