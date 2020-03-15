MANILA, Philippines – Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati wed on Saturday, March 14 hours before a community quarantine was imposed on the entire Metro Manila. Instead of big celebration, the two opted to marry in civil rites with less than 20 guests as witness.

In a series of Instagram stories, events planner Gideon Hermosa shared how his team made the sudden adjustments while they were already preparing for the big event at Shangri-La the Fort. According to Gideon, he and his team were already setting up as early as March 12 when an emergency meeting was called.

Gideon and the team later learned that the couple made the decision to postpone the wedding because of the health situation in the country. While they they were sad about the decision, they also respected it. And then they got another call.

Gideon and his team went to work for the simple wedding that would happen on Saturday afternoon.

Floral and event designer Teddy Manuel also shared how he made adjustments for the reception, which was held in Samba Restaurant.

"With just hours before the community lockdown take effect, @richardgutz and @sarahlahbati chose to intimately tie the knot with a civil ceremony. In lieu of the big celebration, I had the privilege to style the dinner attended by the closest family and friends. Congratulations! "

Richard and Sarah announced last October 2019 that they were getting married in Manila after getting engaged in 2017. A grand wedding with no less than President Rodrigo Duterte as one of the principal sponsors was in the works.

The couple announced on Thursday, March 12 that they decided to postpone the big celebration for the safety of family and friends. – Rappler.com