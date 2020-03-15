MANILA, Philippines – Despite the suspension of its live show and teleserye productions, ABS-CBN will be paying artists and crew of their shows, according to a statement of The Professional Artist Managers, Inc. (PAMI), an organization of talent managers in the country.

In the statement, the group thanked the network "for its swift and decisive action to help contain the spread of COVID-19 by temporarily suspending all of its productions involving our Artists, specifically; and all its cast and crew members, in general."

"ABS-CBN gave us, Managers, and all our Artists, the needed reassurance that, beyond ratings and revenues, the health and safety of all their Kapamilyas will always be their paramount concern.

"Furthermore, we appreciate, their kindest and most generous consideration to continue compensating the cast and crew of ongoing productions during the suspension period without the need for request or demand."

ABS-CBN announced on Friday, March 13 that it will temporarily halt production of its shows. Their primetime lineup was replaced with a lineup of old shows such as On The Wings of Love and 100 Days to Heaven.

The network earlier suspended the admission of a live audience to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced on March 12 that Metro Manila would be on lockdown from March 15 to April 15 to cut down the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 134,000 people and killed over 5,000 across 121 countries.

As of Sunday, March 15, there are at least 140 cases and 11 deaths reported in the Philippines. – Rappler.com