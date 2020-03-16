MANILA, Philippines – Alanis Morissette announced Monday, March 16 that she will be moving the concerts date for Manla, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

On her social media accounts, the "Ironic" singer said that the safety and health of everyone comes first.

"Unfortunately the upcoming shows in Japan, Manila, Australia & New Zealand are being rescheduled for later dates. Please hang on to your tickets (except Bluesfest in Byron Bay), details to come soon for the rescheduled shows."

"Take care of yourself, of each other. I love you."

Alanis' Manila concert was originally scheduled for April 6 and 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Metro Manila is currently under community quarantine – a declaration that bans large gatherings of people. Several cities in the metro have also since imposed curfews, which usually begin at 8 pm and end at 5 am the following morning.

Other artists such as Avril Lavigne and Green Day earlier announced they were canceling their tours due to the coronavirus scare. – Rappler.com