MANILA, Philippines – Celebrities are helping out in their own way to aide those affected by the spread of the coronavirus and the corresponding community quarantine in Metro Manila.

Actress Bela Padilla set up an online fund drive as her way of helping street vendors who will be affected by the community quarantine.

On Sunday, March 15, the On Vodka, Beers, And Regrets actress took to Twitter to express her worries about vendors who might not have anything to eat due to restrictions implemented by government.

"How do the taho, sampaguita, chips and basahan vendors we see on EDSA who probably sold close to nothing today eat tonight. And tomorrow? And the whole month? Is there anyone I can go to, to talk about this and hopefully help out? :)"

Hours later, she announced that she set up the fund drive via gogetfunding.com.



"The best solution I came up with is for us to donate. I set up an account, and whatever money we do raise, let’s spilt 16 ways for the 16 cities of metro Manila affected by this community quarantine. I will personally see to it that the money we raise will go to the right people," she tweeted.

"Please help and share this link and let’s try to hit or surpass the target in one week because our local workers have all already been affected starting today. Thank you. Twitter, let your magic work please."

As of writing, the fund drive has raised over P155,399.

Pokwang, meanwhile, shared on Instagram Monday, March 16 that she has prepared some tuna sandwiches as her way of thanking frontliners at the checkpoints surrounding Metro Manila.

"Pa tuna sandwich po para sa ating mga pulis, sundalo sa checkpoint. Next naman sa mga doctors and nurses.... wag mawalan ng pag asa matatapos din ito kapit lang mahal kong kababayan." (Here's some tuna sandwiches for the police, soldiers at the checkpoints. Next, we'll make sandwiches for doctors and nurses. Do not lose hope, my fellowmen.)

Other stars also encouraged their followers to thank and support medical workers on duty.

Metro Manila is currently under community quarantine – a declaration that bans large gatherings of people. Several cities in the metro have also since imposed curfews, which usually begin at 8 pm and end at 5 am the following morning. – Rappler.com