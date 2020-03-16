MANILA, Philippines – As if the world needed any more bad news, the dog who played Stella in the long-running TV series Modern Family, has died.

Entertainment Weekly reported on Monday, March 16, that Beatrice – a French Bulldog – died a few days after the series shot its final episode on February 21.

Stella was introduced early in the series – during Season 2, exactly – when the family patriarch, Jay Pritchett got a dog. Stella was initially played by another dog, Brigitte. Beatrice assumed the role in Season 4. A recurring joke in the series was how Jay seemed to shower more affection towards Stella than his own wife, Gloria.

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchelle Pritchett, posted a tribute to Beatrice on Twitter.

Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much https://t.co/kYzkl1m3ye pic.twitter.com/aGZZWH695g — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) March 15, 2020

The dog's agency, Good Dog Animals, has yet to respond to Entertainment Weekly's request for comment.

Modern Family is set to wrap up with a two-part finale that will air on April 8. – Rappler.com