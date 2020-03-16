MANILA, Philippines – Actor Idris Elba has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the actor announced in a tweet on Tuesday, March 17. He shows no symptoms so far and said he "feels okay."

"I didn't have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive," said Elba, who explained that he put himself in self-quarantine right away. His test results arrived Monday morning, March 16 (March 17 in the Philippines).

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

In a video that accompanied the tweet, Elba reminded followers to take the coronavirus threat seriously. "This is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and that can easily spread it," he added.

Experts have advocated for social distancing and proper hygiene as a way to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Asymptomatic carriers – or people who are infected with the coronavirus but don't show symptoms – can spread it around even if he or she is in the pink of health.

"Stay positive and don't freak out," the 2018 "Sexiest Man Alive" said before he ended his video.

His girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre, who was behind Elba in the video, has not yet been tested.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. It has also said that the global spread of severity of the illness it causes, COVID-19, was due to "alarming levels of inaction." – Rappler.com