MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2017 Rachel Peters and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Jinri Park have postponed their respective weddings as the entire island of Luzon was placed placed under an enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an Instagram post on March 17, Rachel shared a video of herself by a pool, flashing her middle finger to the camera. In the caption, she said: “How I feel about this virus.”

“Canceled wedding (for now), all businesses suffering and millions of people terrified of where this is headed and how to keep their loved ones safe,” she said.

“We should all be extra cautious. Every single one of us is affected and were in this together. Use this time to reflect on what matters most in life- our health, family and friends. Stay healthy, hydrated and mindful. And get some sun while you’re at it too.”

Rachel and her longtime boyfriend, Camarines Sur governor Migz Villafuerte, got engaged in November 2019. They hadn’t announced a wedding date before Rachel mentioned the postponement.

Also on Instagram, Jinri said that she had cancelled her Manila wedding ceremony to her non-showbiz partner, John.

“Due to the circumstances we had to cancel our wedding this coming weekend. We will still get the legal documents ready and sign the registry on the day of the wedding but the event and gathering will be postponed,” she said in the post, which included a photo of her and John.

“I’m very upset because I prepared and stressed over this day for months. An emotional rollercoaster. But at the end of day, I have to look at the bright side and say, hey! At least I had a practice on how to go about a wedding preparation. When the virus dies down, I’ll have that wedding and my dad will get to walk me down the aisle,” she continued.

“To all the fellow brides out there who are going through the same situation as me, stay strong! I know it’s been stressful months but we now have a story to tell our grandchildren. Stay healthy,” she said.

Jinri and John, whose family name remains unknown, previously held a small ceremony for her family in her South Korea in December 2019, though she had clarified then that it wasn’t an official wedding. They were engaged in July 2019. – Rappler.com