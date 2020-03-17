MANILA, Philippines – Two more celebrities announced that they've tested positive for the coronavirus as the world battles the pandemic.

Kristofer Hivju, known for playing Tormund in Game of Thrones, posted on his Instagram that he has tested positive for the virus and that he and his family have isolated themselves in their home in Norway. They assured everyone that they are doing well.

"Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, coronavirus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health — I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!"

Olga Kurylenko, known for her role in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace, also confirmed that she tested positive and has been on quarantine in her home for a week.

"Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!" the actress wrote on her Instagram account.



Hivju and Kurylenko are the latest celebrities to have tested positive for the virus. British actor Idris Elba took to his social media accounts early Tuesday to confirm that he tested positive for the coronavirus and has since isolated himself.

Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson earlier announced that they have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Hanks has since been discharged from the hospital in Australia, where he and Wilson are currently shooting a movie. – Rappler.com