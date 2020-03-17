MANILA, Philippines – Christopher de Leon said Tuesday, March 17 that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Instagram, the Love Thy Woman actor wrote: "Today, our doctor confirmed that I have COVID-19. I’ve had no recent travel history outside of the Philippines and no known contact with anyone who is positive to have the virus. However, due to the nature of my work in the entertainment business, I have interacted with many people.

"I therefore ask anyone who has come in contact me within the last week or two to observe stringent self-quarantine, observe for symptoms and follow the triage procedures published by the DOH, whether asymptomatic or not. Please cooperate with the authorities in their contact tracing efforts."

He said that his wife, actress Sandy Andolong, their daughter, and helpers at home are now under self-quarantine.

"My wife Sandy, daughter Mica, and our kasambahay (helpers) are in self quarantine at home. In this time of trial, we ask for your prayers and we continue to praise and thank the Lord for His goodness in our lives."

The veteran actor is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the coronavirus. A number of celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba earlier confirmed that they tested positive for the virus. They have since isolated themselves. (READ: Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko test positive for coronavirus

Christopher is currently on the afternoon drama Love Thy Woman, where he plays Adam Wong, the patriarch of the family. The show stars Kim Chiu, Sunshine Cruz, Eula Valdez, and Yam Concepcion. – Rappler.com