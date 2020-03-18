MANILA, Philippines – Actress Bela Padilla shared that the "Pagkain Para sa Pinoy" fund drive she launched earlier this week has collated P 3.3 million in donations – a huge jump from from its initial target of P1 million.

On Wednesday, March 18, the actress tweeted: "I was just woken up by a call. Somebody donated 2 million pesos. We are now at 3.3M pesos."

I was just woken up by a call. Somebody donated 2 million pesos. We are now at 3.3M pesos. — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) March 18, 2020

On Tuesday, March 17, the Mañanita actress said that they were initially able to raise nearly P1.4 million for the online fund drive, which will help them buy food to be distributed to street vendors and other people in need in Metro Manila. The entire Luzon is under an enhanced community quarantine.



WE RAISED NEARLY 1.4M PESOS. FEEL GOOD ABOUT YOURSELF AND GIVE YOURSELF A HIGH FIVE IN THE MIRROR! IM PROUD OF ALL OF US — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) March 17, 2020

The actress said that she will give updates as she looks for the best deals to buy food and distribut the food soon.

We hit the target of 1,000,000 pesos!!!! thank you!!! Looking for the best deals for food now and hopefully be able to deliver everything this week! THANK YOU — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) March 17, 2020

Bela is one of many celebrities who have mobilized to help the poor after a lockdown on Luzon.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced Tuesday that he was placing the country in a state of calamity for 6 months as the coronavirus continues to spread not only in Metro Manila but in many parts of the country.

As of writing, the country has 187 confirmed cases. Four patients have recovered while 12 died. – Rappler.com