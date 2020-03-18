MANILA, Philippines – Jared Leto just found out about the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, March 17, after finishing a 12-day silent meditation retreat in the desert.

The 48-year-old singer-actor took to Instagram on the same day to share his "mind-blowing" experience of entering the world with "no idea what was happening outside the facility."

"Wow. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing — to say the least," he wrote.

“I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe," he added.

A similar thing happened in Germany, where 14 contestants on Big Brother had no idea about the coronavirus outbreak that has put Europe in a lockdown – until they were told live on TV Tuesday, March 17.

Celebrities have reminded the public to "stay at home" and to practice "social distancing" to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. The list includes Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, who are currently recovering in Australia, after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Other celebrities who have announced testing positive for the novel coronavirus include Idris Elba, Game of Thrones actor Kristoger Hivju, and Bond girl Olga Kurylenko. – Rappler.com