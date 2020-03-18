MANILA, Philippines – Andi Eigenmann says she “can’t help but miss Ellie so much” as her older daughter remains with dad Jake Ejercito amid the Luzon-wide lockdown that took effect at midnight on March 17.

Andi, her partner Philmar Alipayo, and their baby girl Lilo are currently in their island home in Siargao, Surigao del Norte.

In a post on Instagram, Andi shared a photo of her family sans Ellie, saying “There is definitely nothing more than this provincial life. Staying positive is the way to go in times like this, but I cant help but miss Ellie sooo much!”

“I know for sure she is safe with her dad, but I am craving for the day I get to pick her up and come back to the island with her again,” she said.

“Things are just not the same without Ellie here. Her positive spirit and our daily video calling has been keeping me going, soon, I can hold her in my arms again.”

Ellie, 8, is Andi’s firstborn with ex-boyfriend Jake. Andi and her family normally split their time between Siargao and Manila, where Ellie goes to school.

Andi's family is only one of many who've been forced to spend at least a month apart as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The entire Luzon has been placed in an "enhanced community quarantine" that will be in place until April 12. Almost all domestic flights have been cancelled in the Philippines, with movement from different cities and provinces strongly regulated. Most stores have been shut down, save for essentials including pharmacies, markets, and grocery stores. – Rappler.com