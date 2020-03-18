MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN announced on Wednesday, March 18 that it has asked cast and staff of the show Love Thy Woman to undergo self-quarantine after actor Christopher de Leon confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We advised those who might have interacted with him (De Leon) during the taping of Love Thy Woman in the last two weeks to self-quarantine."

"While we have stopped the tapings of all our teleseryes, we will continue to monitor their situation and provide the necessary assistance and support to those who affected. The safety of our artists, crew, production teams and their families are important to us."

The actor confirmed on Tuesday, March 17 that he tested positive for the coronavirus. He and his family have since self-quarantined in their home, along with their helpers.

"My wife Sandy, daughter Mica, and our kasambahay (helpers) are in self quarantine at home. In this time of trial, we ask for your prayers and we continue to praise and thank the Lord for His goodness in our lives."

As of March 18, the cases of the coronavirus in the Philippines has to 193. – Rappler.com