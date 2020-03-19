MANILA, Philippines – Eat Bulaga host and actress Maine Mendoza announced on Thursday, March 19 that she launched her own online fund drive for workers affected by the lockdown in Metro Manila.

On Twitter, she wrote: "Hi everyone! Given the difficult situation we are all facing, I thought of starting the DoNation drive today. This is to help the employees who are not allowed to work because of the community lockdown."

Please take some time to read. :)https://t.co/IqlUgc5vsv — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) March 19, 2020

On the website's details, Maine said she'll be donating P 1,000 per household for groceries and basic necessities for employees affected by the "enhanced community quarantine."

"This also leads me to the realization that we can all help, in our own little ways, to at least make things easier to those who need it the most. If you want to play a part, you can spare a little amount from your pockets that will surely go to those in need. Our share, no matter how big or small, will go a long way," she wrote.

Those who need help can send an email along with proof of employment and a cellphone number where the money will can be coursed through.

"I will personally facilitate all the donations and I will TRY my best to accommodate as many people as I can. I will also provide proof of transactions to the donors for transparency purposes if they wish. Again, your share, no matter how big or small, will surely go a long way. Let’s DO this!" Maine said.

Maine is the latest celebrity to help those affected by the lockdown. Actress Bela Padilla and comedian Pokwang have raised funds for street vendors and given food to frontliners of the lockdown, respectively. – Rappler.com