MANILA, Philippines – Singer Joey Bautista of '90s band Mulatto died on March 19 and has been cremated, his wife Belinda Bagatsing confirmed on Facebook.

In a post on Friday, March 20, Belinda said that Joey had taken a test to check for the novel coronavirus before he died of pneumonia. He eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

She also denied reports that Joey performed in Albay on March 11. Belinda herself will undergo quarantine for at least 21 days. She also asked those who interacted with them to monitor their condition for any symptoms.

“If any of you were around us the last 30 days, please monitor yourselves and get yourself checked if you don’t feel well. I have no symptoms and under quarantine for 21 days. Stay safe everyone,” Belinda said.

Some of Joey's friends in the showbiz industry such as Vivian Velez and Sunshine Cruz took to social media to remember their friend after news of his death.

"Joey Bautista of Mulatto, my inaanak sa kasal... (my wedding godchild)

"Gone too soon. My tears are flowing for a great friend... Joey, my inaanak, you will be truly missed. God rest your soul in peace!" Vivan wrote.

"RIP Joey Bautista of Mulatto Band," Sunshine posted on Facebook.

Muntinlupa Representative Ruffy Biazon tweeted: "It feels different when it’s people in your circle that falls to the virus. Rest In Peace, Joey Bautista."

Mulatto is a band that rose to fame in the '90s. Among their popular songs include "Move It," "Full Circle," and a remake of the song "Growing Up," which was featured in the T.G.I.S. movie. – Rappler.com