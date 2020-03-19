MANILA, Philippines – After raising P3.3 million from the "Pagkain Para sa Pinoy" fund drive, actress Bela Padilla immediately went to work with members of the military to distribute relief goods.

On Thursday, March 19, the actress posted photos from when they shopped for basic goods and later went around Manila to distribute them.

Almost done packing! Heading out in a bit! pic.twitter.com/b3ZvKo2NcJ — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) March 19, 2020

Thank you for having us! https://t.co/MlVGhD7pRS — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) March 19, 2020

No chill. I saw @padillabela

Thank you so much!! @padillabela for the relief goods!!!! pic.twitter.com/7iGU17nzRc — juswa (@joshuaughh) March 19, 2020

pic.twitter.com/y2moQ49zq0 — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) March 19, 2020

The actress then shared they picked up a security guard who was on the way home from work.

Nakisabay na si kuya guard samin, nakita namin siya nakaupo sa kanto, pagod na pagod na, gutom pa. Nung tinawag namin, iika ika...kanina pa pala siya naglalakad...enjoy your pabaon mula sa Twitter at IG fam, kuya. pic.twitter.com/WcXvIU2OM6 — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) March 19, 2020

She also said that they are reloading new packs to be distributed to the next city.

Reloading in EDSA hehe :) pic.twitter.com/vnJtWQmVLU — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) March 19, 2020

Bela is one of many celebrities who have mobilized to help the poor after a lockdown on Luzon.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced Tuesday that he was placing the country in a state of calamity for 6 months because of the threat of the novel coronavirus. The entire Luzon is on lockdown, as part of the national government's strategy to minimize its spread. The "enchanced community quarantine" over Luzon stays in place until April 12.

Bela began the drive with a tweet on March 15, hours before a Metro Manila "enhanced community quarantine" began. She went on to raise over P3 million even as the quarantine expanded to the whole of Luzon. – Rappler.com