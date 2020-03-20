MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Moon Ji-yoon died at the age of 36 on Wednesday evening, March 18, due to acute septicemia, also known as blood poisoning.

His death was confirmed by a source from his agency Family ENT, according to a report from Korean news site Soompi.

The source said Ji-yoon recently visited the hospital over a "severe sore throat." However, his condition worsened, and he was then moved to the intensive care unit. He lost consciousness after that and "was not able to recover."

“He was a healthy person. I hope that there won't be speculation," the source added.

Ji-yoon rose to acting fame through the 2002 drama, Romance. His list of acting stints include Cheese in the Trap, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Sassy Girl Chunhyang, Big, Mr. Wacky, Whatcha Wearin'?, and Hyunjung, I Love You.