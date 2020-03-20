MANILA, Philippines – Pita Revilla-Hocson, the mother of actor Bernard Palanca died in San Francisco, California on Thursday, March 19. She was 62 years old.

The news of her death was confirmed by her brother, actor Johnny Revilla to ABS-CBN News. Revilla said that his sister died due to cancer.

Due to the travel and medical restrictions, Revilla said that they won't be able to bring back her body to Manila right away. A proper send-off will be scheduled after.

Lynn Ynchausti Cruz, wife of actor Tirso Cruz III, also posted a message for her late friend.

"To the family of our dear friend Pita Revilla Hocson, my heartfelt condolences. Until now I am shocked of Pita’s sudden demise. No more pain, no more worries, no more tears for you my friend."

Pita is one of the daughters of the late actor Armando Goyena and Pacquita Roces, a former Camay Girl. Aside from Johnny, Pita's siblings include former TV host Tina Revilla-Valencia, Maritess Revilla-Araneta, and Cita Revilla.

Pita's son Mico died last December 2019.

She was married twice – first to Bernard Palanca Sr and then to Lorenzo Hocson, a doctor.

Pita is also the aunt of model Bianca Araneta and TV host Lexi Schulze. – Rappler.com